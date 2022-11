Not Available

The age of fish meat is here. Our hunger for seafood grows and grows but the seas are running out of fish. But what exactly is farmed fish? Where does it come from, and how is it made? Two friends, a fish scientist and environmental engineer, take a sailing voyage through the cradle of western civilization to pull back the cover on modern fish farming. Along the way they discover the tragedy of Bluefin Tuna and the joy of carp.