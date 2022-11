Not Available

A woman tells her story. She can't sleep. She works in a sushi shop in a seaside city. We see fishing boats arrive, fish sorted and sold at market, then chopped and boxed at the factory. At her shop, live fish swim in tanks. She's tired. She tries various methods to break her insomnia, none are successful. Late one night, two weeks into her ordeal, she rides her motor scooter at top speed into a realm of discovery. Will sleep and insight be of help? BAFTA winner