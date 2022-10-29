Fish Plane, Heart Clock

Not Available

Hunter-turned-artist Pudlo Pudlat was part of a group of Inuit in the 1950s who were given pencils and paper and asked to ‘draw their thoughts’. Over the next 30 years Pudlo would produce over 4000 drawings, many of which have never been exhibited. 22 years after Pudlo’s death, Arvo Leo traveled to the Canadian arctic to spend the spring living in the place where Pudlo lived in order to create a genre-defying film that dances back and forth between Pudlo’s fantastical drawings and scenes from around the town.