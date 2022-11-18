Fish: Return to Childhood

Not Available

This DVD features the 20th anniversary concert recording of the Marillion classic, MISPLACED CHILHOOD filmed in Amsterdam in November 2005. Also included in the line up are Fish favorites such as, "Big Wedge," "Credo," as well as Marillion classics, "Market Square Heroes" and "Incommunicado."Setlist:Big WedgeMoving TargetBrother 52Raingods DancingWake Up Call (Make It Happen)Innocent PartyLong Cold DayCredoIntermezzo: La Gazza Ladra (Rossini)Misplaced Childhood:i) Pseudo Silk Kimonoii) Kayleighiii) Lavenderiv) Bitter Suitev) Heart of Lothianvi) Waterhole (Espresso Bongo)vii) Lords of the Backstageix) Childhood's Endx) White featherEncore I:IncommunicadoMarket Square HeroesEncore II:Fugazi