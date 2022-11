Not Available

Promoting "Sunsets on Empire," his fourth solo album of original material, former Marillion lead singer Fish takes the stage in Poland and performs an energetic set of live music, including the songs "Lucky," "Internal Exile" and "The Company." Other tracks include "The Perception of Johnny Punter," "Goldfish and Clowns," "Brother 52," "Jungle Ride," "White Feather," "Family Business" and "A Gentleman's Excuse Me."