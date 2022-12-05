Not Available

Fish Under the Ice

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Shanghai Ruhxi Film

Zhao Lihua who is 82 years old has mild depression after her husband passed away. She plans to go to the workers bathhouse for a bath, yet she has been rejected several times and has been humiliated. Her son Zhu Hongbing has tried hard to find two women who can accompany his mother to go for a bath. A seemingly simple life has become extremely difficult for this mother and son. For Zhao Lihua, “bathing”is a symbol of self-cleaning baptism, leaving with dignity is her last choice…

Cast

