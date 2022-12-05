Fish Under the Ice

Not Available

Zhao Lihua who is 82 years old has mild depression after her husband passed away. She plans to go to the workers bathhouse for a bath, yet she has been rejected several times and has been humiliated. Her son Zhu Hongbing has tried hard to find two women who can accompany his mother to go for a bath. A seemingly simple life has become extremely difficult for this mother and son. For Zhao Lihua, “bathing”is a symbol of self-cleaning baptism, leaving with dignity is her last choice…