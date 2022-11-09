Fishbone: Reality of my Surroundings-Past & Present

Not Available

The Reality of My Surroundings – Past to Present is a career retrospective (1979-1991) of the alternative rock band Fishbone. The video includes live shots and commentary from the band, as well as all of the band's promotional videos from MTV. It was released shortly after the band's successful The Reality of My Surroundings album in 1991. In this retrospective spanning, Fishbone delivers mind blowing p[performances & videos that would make them a major influence on later bands such as the Red Hot Chili Peppers and No Doubt. Highlights from the collection include "Party at Ground Zero," "Modern Industry," and the blistering video "Sunless Saturday." Directed by Spike Lee.