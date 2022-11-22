Not Available

Fishin' For Tradition: The Lutefisk Saga

    The joy of lutefisk, the Norwegian cod treat preserved with caustic soda, is captured here, through interviews with dozens of diners at Sons of Norway lodges, church suppers, and other gatherings. Madison, Minn., is the lutefisk capital of the United States (the mayor says that no one else was challenging for that title so they just took it), which holds a lutefisk-eating contest each year. You know you’re in the heart of the Lutheran Upper Midwest when squeezable bottles of “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter” are the official condiment.

