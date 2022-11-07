Fishing with Ladin: Owyhee River

Not Available

Head to the Owyhee River in Oregon in this episode of Fishing with Ladin. Co-hosts Ladin Langeman and Steve Ronholt do some deep wading in order to catch-and-release some big brown trout. An underwater camera gives you a new angle on the action below the surface! You'll have a lot of fun fresh-water fly fishing with these two friends, plus you might even learn something new. Langeman and Ronholt are equally passionate about fly fishing and having fun. That's why they hatched Fishing with Ladin for everyone who loves to fish--and who wants to be entertained.