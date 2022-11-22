Not Available

The dark comedy Fish'n Chicks, is the story of two close friends who embark on a fishing excursion. During the course of the day the two young men brag about their past sexual exploits, but a surprise revelation forces them to re-evaluate their friendship. George (MIKE DUFAYS) is a boisterous, irreverent young man with a penchant for the abrasive, who organizes a "guys-day-out" with his friend, all the while pursuing a secret agenda. Arnold (MARK TYLER) is George's equally foul-mouthed friend who often demonstrates a somewhat conscientious nature when sharing anecdotes relating to his sexual escapades. Through a series of flash-backs, we learn more about the characters but, in the surprise ending, we realize that not all is what it seems. Fish'n Chicks is an edgy rendition of the mystery which is male bonding and a glimpse into the lengths some are willing to go to in order to mend a broken ego.