Not Available

When Abdelsellem gets out of prison, his friend Nourredine is waiting for him. They spend the night celebrating their freedom and reencounter in the streets of Tangiers. During their wanderings, they meet up with Marcela, a Brazilian woman of extreme and suicidal tendencies, who draws them inexorably down into her madness. The three characters plunge into the narrow city streets meeting glue-sniffers, hash-smokers, illegal immigrants, and letting themselves be dragged down into what seems like hell.