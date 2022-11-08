Not Available

Get ready for a look at the horniest holes in the business. Holes where a big juicy dick won't cut it anymore. Holes that crave more than a few fingers. Holes that need the full-on fury of a man's fist and then some. Fist Fuckers features some of the hottest players in the handball scene doing fisting feats that have to be seen to be believed. Join covermen Trent Bloom and Alessio Romero along with Alessandro Del Toro, Byron Saint, Drew Sebastian, Holden Phillips, John Magnum, and Max Cameron on their quest to stuff these Fist Fuckers' holes until they're left loose, quivering, pushed out, and spent.