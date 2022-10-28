Fist Of Death

Not Available

Master Lee founded the Koryo Martial Arts Training Hall in Shanghai. Having a common goal, Master Lee and Master Jang of the Chinese 18 Fighting Skill Training Hall set up an anti-Japanese organization. Major Harada of Japanese Special Operations plans to destroy the anti-Japanese organization. On his way to the Korea-China coalition meeting, Master Lee is cut down by Japanese warrior's sword. When Master Lee's son, Lee So-ryong, attacks a Japanese training hall, Harada asks the Chinese National Security Department to take care of him. Sung-ryong of the National Security Department is suspicious of Hwang Baek-sun. Baek-sun has donated funs to the Korea-China coalition but has not been attacked for it. Also, Baek-sun is close friends with Harada. Harada orders his men to get rid of So-ryong and Sung-ryong but they defeat the Japanese warrior and escape.