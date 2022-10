Not Available

When Jacob tells Jesus that his son, Lazarus, is dead, Jesus goes to his home to resurrect him. Only, this is the first time that Jesus has ever tried to bring back someone from the dead. You do not always get it right the first time. What follows is a gore-tastic nine minutes of Biblical splatter violence and comedy. Even our Lord and Savior goofs up once and a while. But he makes amends. Big time.