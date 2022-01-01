1994

Fist of Legend

  • Action

December 21st, 1994

Eastern Productions

Chen Zhen, a Chinese engineering student in Kyoto, who braves the insults and abuse of his Japanse fellow students for his local love Mitsuko Yamada, daughter of the director, returns in 1937 to his native Shangai, under Japanse protectorate -in fact military occupation- after reading about the death of his kung-fu master Hou Ting-An in a fight against the Japanese champion Ryuichi Akutagawa.

Jet LiChen Zhen
Shinobu NakayamaMitsuko Yamada
Chin Siu-HoHou Ting-An
Paul Chun PuiNong Jinsun
Yasuaki KurataFuimo Funakoshi
Billy ChowGeneral Fujita (Supreme Killer) (as Billy Chau)

