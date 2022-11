Not Available

The legendary Bruce Lee created a unique arts style that resurrected a fighting technique which had survived thousands of years behind the Oriental curtain. Jackie Chan has exploded onto the movie screens around the world. His acrobatic action ballet has placed him in a world apart from others who would try and claim the crown. The producers of this wall to wall action have dared to answer the burning question; what would happen if these two men came eye to eye, Fist to Fist?