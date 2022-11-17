Not Available

After the wild success of the HandPacked Trilogy, Director Wolfgang Bang returns to Club Inferno with Fisticuffs. Starring Rik Jammer and Billy Cochran, Fisticuffs scorches the screen with action so aggressive and so outrageous, it just might lead to some bad behavior! These muscled-up bad boys were cast for their slamming bodies, enormous dicks, and holes that know no limits. So grab a copy today of the latest wild ride from Club Inferno and settle down for some unbelievable thrills that'll leave you pumped up and ready for action!