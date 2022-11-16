Not Available

Presented completely uncut and uncensored. From the press notes, courtesy of Raging Stallion Studios: "When it comes to fisting, one of the names to remember is Chris Ward, the legendary director who has delivered movie after movie of some of the best handball action ever recorded. In Fistpack 8: Elbow Room, Ward delivers again, bringing you the kind of action you have cum to expect from America's top studio! This action-packed feature film showcases some of Raging Stallion’s hottest men (Francois Sagat) and introduces two new fisting superstars: fashion model heartthrob Chad Thomas, and 23-year-old blond sensation Rodd Ryder in his first ever movie. This film is a must-own for anyone who has ever enjoyed fisting from Chris Ward.