Fists Of Steel

Not Available

Today's street violence is the result of a permissive market for drugs. Affluent criminal societies paralyze! This is the story of one man who stands up...who believes he is responsible for the quality of the world he lives in. Internationally organized terrorists murder his father and pour into the country; Carlos burns with inner rage. Like many Americans, he perfected his commando skills in Asian jungles, but now the war has been brought home, and this family man hides his child, cleans his weapons, and takes care of business. Searching and destroying the psychopaths who brutally assault our society, this is a man that you can understand...a man you will cheer!!