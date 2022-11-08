Many of the Lucas Men spend morning, noon, and night at the gym, and their dedication shows when they reveal their gorgeous Fit As Fuck bodies! The hulking muscle-man Nick Capra shows his submissive side by bottoming for the ripped Geordie Jackson. Alpha-male Dylan James splits Aaden Stark in half with his nine-inch raw cock. Jackson Radiz's workout turns into a bareback spit-roast courtesy of the muscle daddies Manuel Skye and Nick Capra. And Aaden Stark returns to service the uncut cocks of Manuel Skye and Damon Heart. After a workout like this, it's no wonder our guys are Fit As Fuck!
View Full Cast >