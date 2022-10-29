Not Available

Ouat Media presents Five Acclaimed Short Films from the World’s Most Prestigious Film Festivals: Toronto International Film Festival, Cannes International Film Festival, Berlin International Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival and Clermont Ferrand International Film Festival. Films: A PRETTY FUNNY STORY by Evan Morgan 37° 4S by Adriano Valerio AVANT QUE DE TOUT PERDRE (JUST BEFORE LOSING EVERYTHING) by Xavier Legrand TREFFIT (THE DATE) by Jenni Toivoniemi THE CAPTAIN by Nash Edgerton & Spencer Susser