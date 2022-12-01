Not Available

Five Days To Say Goodbye is based on final conversations that a grieving mother has with her son before she says goodbye to him for the very last time. Set over the five day period leading up to his funeral , she shares with him her love, reminiscences of his childhood, her thoughts on his death and life for herself after his burial. It is written and acted by Beverley Bishop, who tragically lost her son to suicide in October 2018. This is a story of a mother’s love and grief that is thought provoking, poignant and honest.