Five Desperate Hours

Joseph Grange (Giancarlo Esposito), an unstable fugitive from the law, bursts into the home of suburban housewife Claire Ballard (Sharon Lawrence), and an intense hostage drama begins. Desperate to save her life, Claire initiates a dialogue with Grange as a trigger-happy SWAT team waits outside poised to storm the house. Claire, herself the product of a troubled past, begins to identify with the tormented Grange and, over five tension-filled hours, victim and captor forge an unlikely bond.