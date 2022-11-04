Five Dollars for Ringo

Not Available

Sheriff Lester Sands travels to Lindsborg in the hope of finding a gang of outlaws operating in the region. He suspects that they hide there because recently they raided the bank of a neighboring village. And during the robbery, the director was wounded. His daughter Miriam, accompanied by five bank guards has followed the trail of the assailants there. With this event and the attitude of the village mayor, the sheriff and his suspicions are confirmed and he expects that sooner or later he will face these gunmen.