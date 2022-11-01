Not Available

Five Miles to Midnight

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Mercury

Immediately after Lisa (Loren) declares that she is leaving her immature, abusive, but easy-going husband Robert (Perkins), he is reported dead in a plane crash. Secretly still alive, he convinces her to collect his life insurance, although she knows that it's a bad idea. Lisa must contend with the complications of the scheme, which involve an aggressive suitor (Young), Robert's jealousy, and her own guilt.

Cast

Anthony PerkinsRobert Macklin
Gig YoungDavid Barnes
Jean-Pierre AumontAlan Stewart
Yolande TurnerBarbara Ford (as Yolande Finch)
Tommy NordenJohnny
Mathilde CasadesusMme. Duval, Concierge

View Full Cast >

Images

3 More Images