Five Miles to Midnight

Immediately after Lisa (Loren) declares that she is leaving her immature, abusive, but easy-going husband Robert (Perkins), he is reported dead in a plane crash. Secretly still alive, he convinces her to collect his life insurance, although she knows that it's a bad idea. Lisa must contend with the complications of the scheme, which involve an aggressive suitor (Young), Robert's jealousy, and her own guilt.
|Anthony Perkins
|Robert Macklin
|Gig Young
|David Barnes
|Jean-Pierre Aumont
|Alan Stewart
|Yolande Turner
|Barbara Ford (as Yolande Finch)
|Tommy Norden
|Johnny
|Mathilde Casadesus
|Mme. Duval, Concierge
