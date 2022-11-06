Five Minutes to Love

Not Available

Ben, Edna and their baby daughter are headed to California when their car breaks down. Ben ventures off to the junkyard in search of a spare part to fix his car. Coincidentally, Harry (the seedy junkyard owner) has just been accused by the police of selling stolen auto parts, and claims that he gets his cars from someone else. Ben wanders into the junkyard just in time for Harry to frame him and use him as a scapegoat. When Ben doesn't return after quite a while, Edna goes looking for him. She is then chased around the junkyard by Harry's odd, dim-witted friend Blowhard.