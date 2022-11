Not Available

After discovering a duffle bag full of marijuana, Alex, a 20 something year old college student, decides to take advantage of what has fallen into his hands. Alex soon sees how thrilling and easy selling drugs can be but is not aware of the harm he is causing to himself and others, especially to the rightful owner. Unknown to Alex, Ben, the young drug dealer who stashed the bag, is now in a world of trouble and is looking for him and the bag.