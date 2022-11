Not Available

Thie Terry-Toon (titled "Five Puplets" as a pun and takeoff on Canada's famous Dionne quintuplets, and is not titled "Five Puppets")has a stork delivering five puppies (and not puppets)to a town, with all the dog-population householders blocking up their chimneys so the heavy consignment of quintuplets can't be delivered to them. Finally a proud daddy is found for them, and the town gives him a great parade and ovation, with the doctor and his horse joining in. Parody reigns.