Dragon Lee struggles with living with his five beautiful, talented, and incredibly strict older sisters. With the transfer of a new girl, Meng, to his class, Dragon decides to trick Meng into becoming his girlfriend, so he can escape the control of his sisters. With this new threat, his sisters set up traps and challenges to try and break up the young couple, but Meng and Dragon grow closer as they head face-on and overcome each challenge together.