The bloodmoon is watching over young bird-woman Crane who is preparing for a lust-harvesting ritual in the bar of Bird's Nest. Father, ruler and lover Hawker puts pressure on her. If she fails she must die. Crane is lost in a seductive neon-dance when a mysterious stranger enters and disturbs the ritual. So begins the story of FJER initiating a poetic and freaky urban fantasy web series about emancipation and discovery of own sexuality.