FKA twigs presents Soundtrack 7

Shot on location for the Manchester International Festival, the film shows the work twigs created and filmed one per day during her week-long residency last year. Conceptualized as an abstract autobiographical piece, Soundtrack 7 includes performances set to “How’s That”, “Ultraviolet,” and “Good to Love” among others, and is bound together by a striking, repeated recitation of Thomas Wyatt’s poem “I Find No Peace” (an excerpt from which opened twigs’ critically acclaimed LP1). Emphasizing the grit and physicality of dance, twigs describes her latest project as “flesh, sweat, feeling, muscle, and a live movement, no air brushing, no frills.” -BAMCinematek