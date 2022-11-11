فخ الجواسيس

Not Available

Dalia is a girl belonging to one of the wealthiest families in Egypt. When the revolution of July nationalized the family's property and transformed her palace into the headquarters of the Socialist Union in the district, her parents die as a teacher and take care of her younger brother Essam, who studies engineering, but she hates the system of government and the Israeli intelligence has an opportunity to recruit them. She is forced to travel to Athens, exploiting her hatred of the regime and recruiting her as a spy to Israel, to work with great enthusiasm without telling her brother, who remains loyal to his country until he becomes an engineer, but knows nothing about the role of his suspicious sister.