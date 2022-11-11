فقراء ولكن سعداء

Not Available

Hossam is an accountant at El Mellawany factory, manipulating the accounts with the factory manager Shawki for embezzling the funds, appointing Adel in the factory and discovering the deviation of his friend Hassan. Also in his love is the daughter of the ill-tempered Mellawani Najla Hassan and Shouki are plotting just for refusing to join them in their deviation. Admits himself to save Hossam, but the driver Saadallah reveals a fair innocence after he confesses them. Najla collapses and moves to the hospital. Adl and donate to her with his blood, make sure of the loyalty of his loyalty and marry Adel from his lover.