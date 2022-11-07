Flag of My Father

Not Available

Serving her country is an honour for Judith (GiGi Erneta: Friday NIght Lights, Vernonica Mars), an army nurse whose Vietnam veteran father (William Devane: Knots Landing, 24) taught her the importance of sacrifice. After a tour in Iraq, she returns home and combats severe post-traumatic stress in the form of nightmares. She and her father share a loving bond strengthened by military camaraderie. Envious of their relationship, her brothers (led by John Schneider: The Dukes of Hazzard) shockingly rebuff her... a snub that intensifies when their father dies suddenly. Faced with the task of healing her family and mind, she relies on her faith to fight the battle. But she also battles post traumatic stress initiated by a P.O.W. experience when she fought for her life and the salvation of a fellow American solider while in captivity. When a secret is revealed, the brothers must find a way to humble themselves and make amends.