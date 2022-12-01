Flagrant Délit

Not Available

Flangrant Délit, or In the Act, is the story of Liberty's visit as a tourist to New York. It borrows its dreamlike imagination not only from the Surrealist legacy, but also from Pop Art, which consummates the loss of the original object. Above all, it is the transcription of the “Manhattanism” and the “culture of congestion” described by Rem Koolhaas, where fantastic narratives exist side by side with fragments of reality, where the body is a mutant and symbiotic body, where the city yields up its mechanistic unconscious, and where skyscrapers are so many “desiring machines”.