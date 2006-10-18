2006

Flags of Our Fathers

  • War
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 18th, 2006

Studio

DreamWorks Pictures

There were five Marines and one Navy Corpsman photographed raising the U.S. flag on Mt. Suribachi by Joe Rosenthal on February 23, 1945. "Flags of Our Fathers" is the story of three of the six surviving servicemen, John "Doc" Bradley (Ryan Phillippe), Pvt. Rene Gagnon (Jesse Bradford), and Pvt. Ira Hayes (Adam Beach), who fought in the battle to take Iwo Jima. "Flags of Our Fathers" is the American viewpoint of Eastwood's diptych on the battle of Iwo Jima, the other being "Letters From Iwo Jima", which tells the same story from the Japanse point of view.

Cast

Adam BeachCorporal Ira Hayes
Jesse BradfordCorporal Rene Gagnon
John Benjamin HickeySergeant Keyes Beech
John SlatteryBud Gerber
Barry PepperSergeant Mike Strank
Jamie BellPrivate Ralph Ignatowski

