Flakes & Flames is a feature length documentary film about the astonishing Kustom Kulture movement around the globe. Spending a year traveling U.S. and Europe in search of the coolest Kustom Kulture people and events on the planet. Picking the brains of living legends, up and coming artists and builders within the culture. Seeking out some of the hottest Kustom Kulture spots and get some of the worlds best car and motorcycle builders, tattoo artists, pinstripers, custom painters and pin-up models to share their tricks and experience.