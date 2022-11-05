Flames The Movie

Not Available

FLAMES is former TV a teen-oriented drama series and becomes a movie that is divided into two separate episodes. Episode 1: Tameme Leslie is a rich highschool student, who longs for her absentee parents. She has a cynical perception of love thus when she learns of her classmate Butch’s feelings for her, she takes it negatively. Butch on the other hand, is a poor boy who is too nervous to handle his feelings for Leslie believing he does not have any chance of making her like him. Episode 2: Pangako Karina is a young breadwinner who raised her family when her mother Dona Amparo stopped taking care of them at the death of her husband. Joel is a young delivery boy who falls in love with Karina’s meekness. As their love blooms Karina’s responsibility as a sister and daughter will stand in their way.