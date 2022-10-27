1949

Flamingo Road

  • Drama
  • Romance

Release Date

May 5th, 1949

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Carnival dancer Lane Bellamy finds herself stranded in a southern town ruled by corrupt political boss Sheriff Titus Semple. Lane becomes romantically involved with Deputy Sheriff Fielding Carlisle, a weakling whose career is being driven by Titus. Seeing Lane as a liability to his own political ambitions, Titus mounts a campaign to get her driven out of town. She finds she can't get a job and even gets arrested on a trumped-up morals charge. Released from jail, Lane finds work as a "hostess" at Lutie-Mae's road house, where she meets Dan Reynolds, another member of the town's political machine. They marry and move to a home on Flamingo Road, the town's social pinnacle. Their marriage is soon marked by scandal when a drunken Carlisle visits Lane at home one evening and shoots himself.

Cast

Zachary ScottFielding Carlisle
Sydney GreenstreetSheriff Titus Semple
David BrianDan Reynolds
Gladys GeorgeLute Mae Sanders
Virginia HustonAnnabelle Weldon
Fred ClarkDoc Waterson

