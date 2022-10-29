Not Available

A meeting in the middle of Tokyo between Jan, a middle age French photographer who is living his life carelessly, and Flare, a 17 years old runaway girl with a complicate family background. Charmed by Jan’s works, a budding of love soon developed in Flare. While attracted to the wild life of Jan, she holds onto a complicated feelings. With this swaying conflicts inside of her, it painted a vivid picture of growing up in this Japan – France collaboration work of a painful love story.