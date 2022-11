Not Available

The fearsome Ming the Merciless is determined to take over the universe, no matter the consequences, in this animated adventure inspired by the work of comic book artist Alexander Raymond. Only a fearless teenager turned superhero, American Alex Gordon, and his pal, Dale Arden, can put an end to the maniac's madness, but Ming will stop at nothing to achieve total and complete intergalactic supremacy. Compilation of episodes of https://www.themoviedb.org/tv/3464-flash-gordon