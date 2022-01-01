1990

Flashback

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 1st, 1990

Studio

60/80 Productions

A hippie radical, Huey Walker has been a fugitive for decades, accused of a crime that he may not have committed. Finally apprehended, Walker is escorted to trial by uptight 20-something FBI agent John Buckner. While the two seem to be polar opposites, it turns out that Buckner may have more in common with Walker than is initially apparent, a point that is driven home when the pair faces off against a sinister small-town sheriff.

Cast

Kiefer SutherlandJohn Buckner
Carol KaneMaggie
Paul DooleyStark
Cliff DeYoungSheriff Rand Hightower
Richard MasurBarry
Michael McKeanHal Cresciman

Images