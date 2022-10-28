1984

Flashpoint

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

April 18th, 1984

Studio

HBO

Two Texas border guards find a jeep buried for 20 years in the desert, with a skeleton, a scoped rifle, and a box with $800,000 in cash. They decide to keep the money, but quietly check up on the info they find. Soon the Feds are running all over the place, and it looks like jeep maybe linked to the JFK assassination. But the Feds are trying to cover it up, and eliminate anyone involved with the jeep.

Cast

Treat WilliamsErnie Wyatt
Rip TornSheriff Wells
Kevin ConwayBrook
Kurtwood SmithCarson
Miguel FerrerRoget
Jean SmartDoris

