Not Available

Flashpoint X

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Wicked Pictures

    Jenna's fighting fire with fire. Nothing you've seen can prepare you for the non-stop adult action of Brad Armstrong's FLASHPOINT. This Mega-Budget feature delivers the heartstopping action sequences and the blistering sex that has made Wicked the Leader in Adult Video, Stunning Pyrotechnics, Incredible Locations, and the most awesomely beautiful and daringly decadent cast of today's most incendiary performers will blaze across your screen. It's Adult Video you've only dreamt of. Don't miss it.

    Cast

    		Jenna JamesonJenna
    		Jill KellyJill
    		Mickey G.Bill
    		Steve DrakeLt. Anderson
    		Brad ArmstrongLt. Hill
    		Mike HornerCpt. Marks

    View Full Cast >

    Images