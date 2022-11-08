Flashpoint X

Not Available

Jenna's fighting fire with fire. Nothing you've seen can prepare you for the non-stop adult action of Brad Armstrong's FLASHPOINT. This Mega-Budget feature delivers the heartstopping action sequences and the blistering sex that has made Wicked the Leader in Adult Video, Stunning Pyrotechnics, Incredible Locations, and the most awesomely beautiful and daringly decadent cast of today's most incendiary performers will blaze across your screen. It's Adult Video you've only dreamt of. Don't miss it.