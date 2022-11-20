Flat Abs Pilates

Not Available

Master Pilates instructor Mari Winsor is targeting your core in these two brand new 20-minute ab workouts. Strengthen your powerhouse while you get a small waist, flat abs and a long, lean look. Flat Abs Workout (20 minutes) Features over 17 ab sculpting moves sequenced to provide a core conditioning burn. Abs Definition(20 minutes) Targets your abs from a variety of angles to hit every ab zone for a sleek, flat midsection. DVD INCLUDES: - 2 complete 20-minute Pilates workouts - BONUS: Downloadable 10-minute Pilates Total Body Workout BONUS DOWNLOAD: AM Yoga workout with James D Silva 15 minutes