Not Available

Flat Abs Pilates

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Master Pilates instructor Mari Winsor is targeting your core in these two brand new 20-minute ab workouts. Strengthen your powerhouse while you get a small waist, flat abs and a long, lean look. Flat Abs Workout (20 minutes) Features over 17 ab sculpting moves sequenced to provide a core conditioning burn. Abs Definition(20 minutes) Targets your abs from a variety of angles to hit every ab zone for a sleek, flat midsection. DVD INCLUDES: - 2 complete 20-minute Pilates workouts - BONUS: Downloadable 10-minute Pilates Total Body Workout BONUS DOWNLOAD: AM Yoga workout with James D Silva 15 minutes

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images