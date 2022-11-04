Flat Foot Stooges

1938

The stooges are firemen at a station that still uses horses to pull the engines. A salesman who wants to sell the chief some modern equipment plants gun powder in one of the engines. The chiefs daughter catches him and after a chase both are knocked unconscious. When a fire starts, the stooges respond to the alarm, but don't realize its their firehouse that's burning! Somehow they manage to arrive in time to save the girl, and the villain gets his just desserts.