1938

Flat Foot Stooges

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 4th, 1938

Studio

Columbia Pictures

The stooges are firemen at a station that still uses horses to pull the engines. A salesman who wants to sell the chief some modern equipment plants gun powder in one of the engines. The chiefs daughter catches him and after a chase both are knocked unconscious. When a fire starts, the stooges respond to the alarm, but don't realize its their firehouse that's burning! Somehow they manage to arrive in time to save the girl, and the villain gets his just desserts.

Cast

Curly HowardCurly
Dick CurtisMr. Reardon
Chester ConklinFire Chief Kelly
Moe Howard
Larry Fine

Images