flatness surface mutation shift: i hand out flesh to you, you will manage it

The film, collected from various views and shrunken feelings, is our common space for collectivity and queer kinship. We are all there, scrambling out of the cinema form and once again slipping away to there. The collage method of gluing us together: a mutating, holding, non-solidifying form of people. We refuse to panic. It is difficult for us to maintain a critical distance from the intimate, extracted, and repackaged in relation to other material. Film as a message, film as a community, film as a form of interaction at a distance. We are led by Zhuzha, devices, and touch, which we were so lacking in quarantine.