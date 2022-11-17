Not Available

Flawless: Bareback Superstar Jose Manuel

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Jose Manuel (Tomas Adamec) is one of the biggest twink stars in the gay porn industry, a stunning model who loves wild, hard sex. His huge dick and addiction to sex make each scene in Flawless a must watch! Totally versatile, Jose loves to swallow gallons of jizz & can cum 3 times in 5 minutes while getting fucked! eBoys Studio has selected for you his 6 best scenes & an exclusive never-before-seen scene with his buddy Rick Odri. A cast of 10 boys will please cock-hungry Jose's every need.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images