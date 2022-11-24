Not Available

When 12-year-old Lauri tries too hard to get his older siblings’ attention he falls badly and loses his ability to walk. Now Lauri is stuck at home, lonelier than he ever was. Just then a helpful furry creature from another dimension appears and takes him on a fantasy adventure. In the other dimension Lauri trades his shadow for being able to walk again, but the shadow becomes a goofy, all-eating monster who follows Lauri back to his world. To beat the monster Lauri needs to team up with his siblings and give up his ability to walk. However, Lauri is now determined to learn to walk again and he has his siblings beside him - and that’s what really matters.