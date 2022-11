Not Available

The staff at the "Dai-Ni-Kai 'KanColle' Kankanshiki" event in Yokohama in August 2015 announced that the Kantai Collection franchise will get an anime film in 2016. The event screened footage that features the Kan-musume characters Fubuki, Mutsuki, Yuudachi, Akagi and Kaga, Hiryuu Kaini and Souryuu Kaini, the four Kongou sisters (Kaini), Kitakami and Ooi, Choukai Kaini, Yuubari, Mutsu and Nagato, Kako Kaini and Furutaka Kaini, Zuikaku and Shoukaku, Shimakaze, Kuma, and Ouyodo.